Why Buhari Doesn’t Wear A Face Mask – Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed why her principal doesn’t wear a face mask as recommended by health authorities.

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, and the Ministry of Health have both advised the public to wear a face mask when interacting with other people.

Recent pictures have shown that the guideline has not been adhered to by President Buhari who interacts with people on face masks while he doesn’t wear one.

Reacting to queries from Nigerians on the issue, Lauretta Onochie tweeted:

“PRES @MBuhari IS NOT BREAKING RULES! Expert Medical Protocol is that if you are in your safe environment, you dont need to wear a mask Those visiting you MUST wear masks to ensure they leave no droplets in your environment Wearing of masks is mostly to protect people around us”.