What To Do As Soon As Lockdown Is Over – Pastor Adeboye Tells Nigerians

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye has advised Nigerians on their next line of action as soon as the lockdown is over.

According to Pastor Adeboye, Nigerians need to win more souls for Christ as soon as the lockdown period is over.

The clergyman stated this while delivering a sermon broadcasted live on his Dove TV.

He said, “Some people are already getting consumed by freight because of the lockdown. The flood will come sooner or later. My advice for you is to be wise.

“As soon as the lockdown is over. You better spread your wings and win more souls for christ.

“When you rededicate yourself to soul winning, you will begin to enjoy all round blessings and success .”