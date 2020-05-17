Sammy Okposo Escapes Accident On Third Mainland Bridge

Gospel singer, Sammy Okposo has narrated how he was delivered from the hands of death after he almost had an accident on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Sammy Okposo was driving on the bridge when he heard a voice telling him to slow down.

It was after he obeyed the voice that he discovered that the propeller shaft of his car had pulled off.

He shared: “I was not going to post this because i had already thanked praised and worshiped God for delivering me from death saturday may 16th 2020

“But this is something to brag about and testify of the miracle working power of God i have a very BIG God who is always by my side to deliver me.

“The image you see is my car propella shaft that pulled off whilst i was in motion. Just before it happend i was doing 100/120 mph on the 3rd mainland bridge connecting to CMS and then to surulere my destination

as i was driving suddenly i heard a voice “SLOW DOWN”

so immediately i reduced my speed to 60mph

“10 seconds after reducing my speed from 120mph to 60mph the propella shaft of my car pulled off with a loud noise

“Just imagine what would have happened if the voice of God did not prompt me to slow down imagine what would have happened if i was still on 120mph when the propella shaft of my car pulled off

oh jesus oh jesus oh jesus thank you my saviour my deliverer my protector my shield im alive because of you Jesus

“I am fine no scratch nothing missing nothing broken yet again the devil and his cohorts have failed and they will continue to fail

#satmay16th2020

#Jehovahdondomesomething

#mylifeisatestimony

#Godsavedme

#thevoiceofGodisreal

#thevoiceofGodsaves

#imcovered

#improtected”