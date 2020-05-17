Rooney Reveals Position That Soothes Pogba At Man United

Former Manchester United player, Wayne Rooney has revealed the position that will bring out the best in the club’s midfielder, Paul Pogba.

Rooney stated that playing Pogba in the position which Frank Lampard played at Chelsea would enable him perform better.

According to him, the position creates problems for defenders because it allows the player to run into the box.

“You ask any striker or central midfielder, and they will tell you one of the hardest things to deal with is a centre back who comes out with the ball,” Rooney wrote in his column for The Times.

“Another nightmare is the Frank Lampard type, the midfielder who runs past you: with Lampard when the ball went wide you knew he would be off, sprinting into the box and he was one of those about who Fergie would say: ‘This player is not a one-man job — you have to pass them on.’

“He would say that about some you wouldn’t imagine: Stephen Ireland was one, Jermaine Jenas another, purely because they were willing to run beyond your midfield and with those players, there’s going to be a crossover movement from when your central midfielder is dealing with it to when your centre back is.

“One lapse of team concentration at that moment and the best – like Lampard – punish you.

“That’s why I would love to see Paul Pogba playing deeper and attacking the box the moment the ball went wide.

“He would score more goals, and with his good feet, his athleticism, he would be an absolute nightmare.

“I would use him in that role – it’s one where, if he developed in it, he could be incredible.”