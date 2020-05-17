Nollywood Full Of Crappy Actors, Directors – Yul Edochie

Actor Yul Edochie has stated that the quality of home videos in Nollywood has dropped and that the industry is now filled with crappy actors and directors.

Yul Edochie disclosed this in a tweet in which he called on practitioners to revive the industry.

According too him, more needs to be done to boost their contents which is loved all over the world.

‘The quality of our home videos has dropped so much. Lots of crappy actors/actresses, crappy directors. We can’t continue like this. To all seasoned Nollywood practitioners, pls let’s revive it. People love our content all over the world. We just need to step up the quality.” he tweeted.