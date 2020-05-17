Nollywood Full Of Crappy Actors, Directors – Yul Edochie

Actor Yul Edochie has stated that the quality of home videos in Nollywood has dropped and that the industry is now filled with crappy actors and directors.
Yul Edochie disclosed this in a tweet in which he called on practitioners to revive the industry.
According too him, more needs to be done to boost their contents which is loved all over the world.
‘The quality of our home videos has dropped so much. Lots of crappy actors/actresses, crappy directors. We can’t continue like this. To all seasoned Nollywood practitioners, pls let’s revive it. People love our content all over the world. We just need to step up the quality.” he tweeted.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.