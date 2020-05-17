Madagascar Records First COVID-19 Death After 300 Cases Of Virus

Madagascar has recorded its first COVID-19 death after having over 300 cases of the deadly virus since the first case was confirmed two months ago.

The African country had stated that a home-grown herbal product has been responsible for the no death record.

The product made from Artemisia plant is said to cure COVID-19, according to President Andry Rajoelina.

Many African countries,including Nigeria, have since taking a portion of the product.

The World Health Organization, WHO, has now warned against “adopting a product that has not been taken through tests to see its efficacy”.

The criticism from WHO has been followed by a claim from Rajoelina that the organization tried to bribe his country to poison the herbal product.

He also revealed that the reason why the product is not accepted by WHO is because it was made by an African country.