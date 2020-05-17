Keyamo Slams WHO For Criticizing Madagascar COVID-19 Drug

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has slammed the World Health Organization, WHO, over the criticism of the Madagascar COVID-19 drug.

Since President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar revealed that his country has produced a drug which cures COVID-19, the WHO has been critical of it.

The WHO issued a statement warning the world against “adopting a product that has not been taken through tests to see its efficacy”.

In reaction, Rajoelina stated that $20 million has been offered by the WHO to poison their home-grown product in favour of a vaccine.

Festus Keyamo who reacted to the situation wondered why the Madagascar COVID-19 drug is belittled by WHO.

His words: “I really don’t know why there’s so much fuss about the Madagascar recipe. Why heavily criticize what a country has discovered to make people recover NOW from the illness, whilst we continue to wait for the almighty vaccine from the WHO? Or is it because it is an African country?”

Concise News has learnt that Madagascar just confirmed its first COVID-19 death.

The virus which was confirmed in the country two months ago has over 300 confirmed cases.