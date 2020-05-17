Inem Peters Reacts As Follower Says She Only Has Backside, No Wisdom

Actress Inem Peters and a follow on Instagram have clashed over her constant display of her backside on the social media platform.

The actress in her usual self shared a picture showing her flaunting her backside which didn’t sit well with the follower who attacked her.

Inem Peters captioned the picture: “High Voltage”.

The follower who must have been observing the trend by the actress responded as seen below.

“It appears the only thing you have for your followers is *ass.

“So so yansh you dey show, no single word of wisdom from you.

“All you know and have is yansh. It is well with you”, the follower wrote.

Angered by the comment, Inem Peters responded saying: “Bad child. What did you do with all the wisdom from your parents?”.

A few years ago, Inem Peters opened up on why she’s always flaunting her backside on social media.

She disclosed this while speaking about the year in which she had an awesome career.

‘’2017 has been wonderful. It has been very good. Movies, back to back. I can boldly say, it’s my best career year. I was in the same movie with top actors I have always admired. The likes of John Dumelo, Wole Ojo, Jibola Dabo, Mike Godson, Frederick Leonard. It was such a wonderful experience, and really a big deal for me.

“Well, aside that, I’m still very single and searching and I like flaunting my backside on social media because that’s what my mother gave me. I would like to settle down soon, but my ideal man for marriage must be rich, physically attractive, God-fearing and hardworking. And yes, he must be tall, to compliment me because I’m just 5ft 6 inches tall.”