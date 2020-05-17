Don’t Sign Aubameyang, Mane – Xavi Tells Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez has advised his former club Barcelona not to sign Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Sadio Mane of Liverpool.

Aubameyang and Mane have been excellent this season in the English Premier League with top European clubs seeking their services.

However, Xavi believes both players cannot fit into the tactics played by Barcelona.

He said: “Mane and Aubameyang can kill you in open space. But Barcelona need players who know how to move in small spaces.

“I am thinking about player who would adapt to Barcelona and it’s not easy to find one. Samuel Eto’o was perfect as is Luis Suarez right now.”

Xavi also had something to say about a possible return of Neymar to Barcelona.

Recall that Neymar left Barcelona for Paris St Germain in 2017.

“Football-wise, he is among the three or five best in the world. I hope that he returns to Barcelona,” Xavi added.

“I was his teammate. He would add a lot. A positive character. It would be an extraordinary signing to become a difference-maker.”