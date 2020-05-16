Shehu Sani Reacts As COVID-19 Patients Recover Due To Malaria Drugs

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to the claims from discharged COVID-19 patients that they were treated with chloroquine.

Concise News reported that AIT boss, Raymond Dokpesi, revealed that it was malaria drugs that were administered to him before he recovered from COVID-19.

Same claim was made by former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

In reaction, Shehu Sani questioned the panic concerning COVID-19 when patients do recover and are discharged.

“High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and many others who went into Isolation revealed that they were treated with chloroquine, fully recovered and discharged.

“How come we are succeeding and countries with advanced medical systems are failing and falling to the same virus? What is happening?” he tweeted.

Earlier, he had said, “Treated and discharged, treated and discharged. Why are we really too scared and panicky about what we can easily treat and discharge within days, if actually what we are treating and discharging is the same thing that is scaring us?

“And why is the World not taking notice of us but Madagascar?”