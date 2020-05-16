Oyedepo Declares Coronavirus Dead, Says It Wants To Kill The Church

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has said that the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the world has been declared dead.

Oyedepo stated this in a broadcast to his church members who are at home due to the closure of churches as a result of a. lockdown declared due to coronavirus.

According top the clergyman, anything that wants to kill the church will be killed by God.

He said, “There shall be an outbreak of revival across every church, every ministry, as an aftermath of this noisome pestilence.

“Coronavirus will become history. It will be cheaper than malaria fever. It will become extinct. Coronavirus is declared dead.

“Whatever wants to kill the church, God will kill it. So, the church comes against you coronavirus and you are grinded (sic) to powder.

“This demon called coronavirus that has held the people captive across the nation over several weeks, the prison gate is open.”

Video below.