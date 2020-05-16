Nigerian Govt Warns COVID-19 Patients Not To Name Drugs Used On Them

The Nigerian Government has warned COVID-19 patients not to reveal the name of the drugs which were administered on them towards recovery.

This was stated by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary General to the Federation, while speaking at the press briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

His words come amid claims by prominent Nigerians that they recovered from the virus after malaria drugs were administered on them.

Concise News learnt that such claim was made by AIT boss, Raymond Dokpesi, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and former presidential aide Doyin Okupe.

“The PTF congratulates and appreciates the testimonies of Nigerians who have recovered from COVID-19, which has given us more insights and further strengthens the need to adhere strictly to guidelines issued.

“However, an emerging issue from all these testimonies is the issue of prescription for treatments. We should always remember that the symptoms of COVID-19 mimic some illnesses we already know but treating the symptoms is not the same as treating the virus. For this reason, we strongly discourage self-medication,” Mustapha said.