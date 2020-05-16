Marriage Is Not A Do Or Die Affair – Stella Damasus

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has said that marriage is not a do or die affair and that God didn’t create marriage for one to die in it.

In the 10th episode of her vlog ‘Ask Stella’, the actress who is married to Daniel Ademinokan advised those in troubled marriages to move on.

According to Stella Damasus, physical and verbal abuse are reasons to leave a marriage.

“Marriage is not a do or die. God did not create marriage for you to die inside the hands of another man. Marriage is not a place for people killing each other, move on with your life,” She said.

“A man that will beat and verbally abuse you is not worth it, walk away now,” she added.