Leah Sharibu: I Will Accept Boko Haram In-law – Mother

Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of abducted Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, has said that she would accept as in-law the Boko Hara member who her daughter gave birth to a child for.

She also revealed that she has lost hope in the Federal Government’s promises of helping her family to secure her daughter’s release.

Speaking about the FG’s promise, she told Guardian: “Which federal government? Is it today they have promised? This is what they have been telling us for over two years now.”

On rumours that Leah Sharibu has given birth to a child, she said: “We heard it, but we don’t believe it; it is a rumour. We don’t know if it is really true.

“But if it is true, no problem, I still love her. The only thing paramount is for my daughter to be back.”Assuming Leah returns with a baby strapped on her back, would she receive the baby as well? “I will receive both of them, after all it is my grandchild,” she stated.