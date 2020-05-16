Enyeama Opens Up On Problems With Sunday Oliseh

Former Super Eagles captain, Vincent Enyeama has denied that he has problem with the former coach of the team, Sunday Oliseh.

Recall that the captain band was stripped from Enyeama and given to Ahmed Musa by Oliseh.

This led to the exit of the 37-year old AFCON winner from the super Eagles.

Speaking with Channels TV, Enyeama said, “I don’t have a problem with Sunday Oliseh. I have heard a whole lot of people say “Vincent has a problem with Sunday Oliseh”, which according to him is not true.

On claims made by former teammates Taiye Taiwo and Chinedu Ogbuke that they were dropped from the 2014 world cup squad for failing to give bribe, Enyeama said:

“I have not been a victim,” he noted. “I have not experienced it. God has always been my strength. My talent has always been there to see me through also. I can; put my foot down, sincerely, to say that thing has not been that thing, or there has been that thing.”

He added that the players may have been dropped due to injury or lack of form.

He said, “If you consider the present form, you might not want to take the same team,” adding that “Not because they won AFCON, they have to be in the team for the World Cup. “