COVID-19: Falana Accuses FG Of Lack Of Transparency

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, SAN, has accused the Federal Government of lack of transparency in its fight against COVID-19.

He stated that the lackadaisical attitude of the FG can also be found in the state government level.

Falana made this known while speaking at an event hosted by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

He said, “What happens at the federal government level, same goes for the states too. It is the same attitude of lackadaisical attitude. We spend money anyhow, we are not accountable to the people. It is the same picture you get all over the country.”

He also lamented the comfort displayed by Nigerian students concerning the level of corruption of their leaders.

“Students haven’t joined the campaign of ASUU or NASU or another campus union to fight corruption on the campuses.

“I remember a few years ago, I had to petition the National Assembly over funds collected by JAMB every year which are not accounted for.

“Luckily, the new JAMB management has been sending money to the account of the federal government. In the last four years, I think over N20 billion has been returned as money collected from applicants annually.”