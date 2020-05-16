COVID-19: Bundesliga Players Are Not Lab Rats – Marco Reus

Borussia Dortmund player, Marco Reus has stated that footballers in the German Bundesliga are not lab rats as the league prepared to resume today.
The Bundesliga which resumes today will be held behind closed doors and Reus is excited to be heading to the field again.
He, however, called for caution and that the advise given by authorities should be followed.
“Players are no lab rats that are tested,” Reus told El Pais.
“It was the only possibility. There is no reason to complain.
“The coronavirus has turned lives upside down. The whole world has been and will continue to be challenged.
“We must not become careless now. We have to listen to the instructions of the politicians and the virologists responsibly.”
