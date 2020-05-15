Shehu Sani Advsies On Donating Properties For Isolation Center

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has advised those donating their private property to be used as isolation center for COVID-19 patients.

Taking to Twitter, Shehu Sani advised that they consult with their neighbours first before making the decision to donate their property.

According to him, the neighbours will be at the receiving end if anything should go wrong at the building donated to be used as an isolation center.

The former senator tweeted: “Before you donate your unoccupied building to the Government to be used as Isolation Center, be courteous and consult with your neighbours.

“They are at the receiving end when things go wrong, while you take the glory and the commendation for doing good”.

Concise News learnt that Pastor Tunde Bakare has donated his church auditorium to the Lagos State Government for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, also donated a seized mansion to be used for the same purpose in Lagos.