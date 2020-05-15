Reps Slam Tambuwal, Claim He Misled Govs On Infectious Disease Bill

The Federal House of Representatives has slammed Governor Aminu Tambuwal with claims that he misled member of the Nigerian Governors Forum on the Infectious Disease bill.

The Infectious Disease bill which is being sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila seeks to ensure that Nigerians are vaccinated for COVID-19.

Concise News learnt that the Nigerian Governor Forum has asked the House to suspend the bill until they are properly briefed on it.

A spokesman for the house, Ben Kalu, blame dit all on Tambuwal with claims that he misled his colleagues on details of the bill.

The house also wants him excluded from a proposed consultative meeting with the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Kalu also revealed that the house is ready to work with the governors and would like to know their stand on the bill.