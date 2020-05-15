High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications, has stated that he was treated with malaria drugs before he recovered from COVID-19.

Raymond Dokpesi and some member of his family were a few days ago discharged from the Gwagwalada isolation center in Abuja where they were kept after testing positive for COVID-19.

Addressing newsmen about his recovery, Raymond Dokpesi expressed doubts about the diagnosis of COVID-19 done in Nigeria.

He said: “I still have doubts in my mind and I need to be educated. What’s the difference between COVID-19 and malaria? Every drug we were given were malaria medications.

“A number of persons who tested positive were checked in reputable labs, hospitals in Abuja and were found to have malaria parasites in their bloodstreams. When did malaria become synonymous with COVID-19?”

