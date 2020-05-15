People Get Shocked When They Hear Me Speak Fluently – Kaffy

Popular dancer, Kafayat Shafau, aka Kaffy, has revealed that her ability to speak fluently has always been found to be shocking by people.

In an Instagram live chat, Kaffy said, “When I started out as a dancer, I always spoke fluently and because I spoke fluently, that made an impression on those I was talking to. People were shocked that I could speak fluently. I don’t have what it takes to make someone ‘blow’; I can only impart knowledge and try to help you when you ask for it.”

Kaffy also stated that her toughness has been misconstrued by many in the industry as hatred.

“Some dancers will come and expect me to pat them on the back. I am not going to pat you on the back because life will not pat you on the back. I will (only) pat you when it is necessary and correct you when it is needed. Sometimes, people confuse your toughness for hatred. I don’t have the capacity to hate.

“If you come to me saying you want to learn how I got to where I am, I would show you the way life showed it to me. My rehearsals are my motivational speaking sessions. Anytime we rehearse, I speak to my dancers. I do it for them to understand my direction and mindset,” she said.