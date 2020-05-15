People Doubt My Relationship With Ike Because It’s Too Real – Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke, the winner of the 2019 BBNaija reality TV show, has stated that people still doubt her relationship with Ike because it is too real.

The lovebirds who now run their own reality TV show “Mercy and Ike” began dating right from the 2019 BBNaija reality TV show which Mercy Eke won.

“People still doubt it because it’s too real”, she said during an Instagram live chat.

“They don’t believe in something they don’t know.

“They don’t believe in our kind of relationship, love or whatever you may call it.

“They don’t believe that someone like me and someone like Ike can be together, can do things, can pop”.