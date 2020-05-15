Nigerian Govt Reveals Why Madagascar COVID-19 Drug Is Yet To Arrive

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, has revealed why the Madagascar COVID-19 drug is yet to arrive in Nigeria.

Boss Mustapha who doubles as the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria did not order for the drug but was only given a portion by Madagascar out of love.

He said, “Nigeria did not ask for the Madagascar solution.

“The Madagascar government decided to airlift quantities meant for African countries ”

He also explained that Nigeria’s portion of the Madagascar COVID-19 drug is in Guinea Bissau and being examined by the ambassador in the country.

“We didn’t ask for it, but it was taken in the spirit of African brotherly love to Guinea Bissau and we’ve asked our ambassador there to establish the location, the quantity, and he has done that,” he maintained.

“We have to make arrangements for its freighting out of Guinea Bissau, but there are no flights.

“So there are so many things we have to consider. If we are freighting it through air cargo, that has its process.

“So can you please help us explain it to Nigerians that Nigeria did not ask for it. It was brought for West African countries, similarly for other parts of Africa.”