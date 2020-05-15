Messi Reveals What COVID-19 Stoppage Of Football Wiil Do To Barcelona

Lionel Messi has revealed that the stoppage in play due to COVID-19 may help Barcelona iron some of its issues which it had on the pitch before the break.

The Argentine International disclosed this during an interview with Spanish outlet, Sport.

“Maybe this stoppage will end up benefiting us, but let’s see if the competitions we’re in can get started again first.

“Then we will be able to see the level we are at and how far we can go once we get started again,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the June 12 resumption of the La Liga, President Javier Tebas has warned that financial regulations will be enforced in the league as from next season.

Tebas warned clubs against spending beyond their financial means and that they should cut on salaries to enable them to cope with the implications of COVID-19.

“We have seen the cash flows for each club and right now they have squads which exceed the [financial] limits we will establish for next season,” Tebas told the Instituto Iberoamericano de Derecho Deportivo.

“That brings consequences. Clubs are going to have to look at their academies and come up with a strategy to reduce salaries. There’s no other solution. Transfers that exceed financial limits will not be allowed – impossible.”

Spendings in the La Liga is being determined by the level of income especially from transfers, a policy that has been in place since 2013.