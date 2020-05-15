Kylian Mbappe To Take Over From Messi – Samuel Eto’o

Former Cameroon international, Smauel Eto’o has said that Kylian Mbappe will take over from Lionel Messi as world’s best player.Eto’o stated this as his contribution to the debate on the player who will take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Eto’o, Mbappe is currently breathing on Messi’s neck in regards the position.

The former Barcelona star said during a Instagram live with Generation Amazing.

“The best current players? I’d have to go with Lionel Messi, who’s more experienced, and Kylian Mbappe, who’s the youngster making the biggest impression.

“I think he’s going to be the chief global star in the years to come.”