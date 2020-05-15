I Didn’t See Test Result After I Tested Positive For COVID-19 – Dokpesi

Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, the Chairman of DAAR Communications Pls, has said that he never saw any test result after he was pronounced positive for COVID-19 by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC.

Dokpesi stated this just days after he and his father were discharged from the Gwagwalada isolation center in Abuja where they were kept in isolation after they were pronounced positive.

He shared about his sojourn on social media: “My sojourn at the Gwagwalada isolation centre was an eye-opening experience which imbued me with confidence in the unabated enthusiasm and commitment of Nigerian public health workers to serve and ensure the welfare of each of their patients.

“It was also an exposé into the practical limitations of the system in ensuring even with best intentions that public health objectives in the face of COVID-19 are achieved and sustained.

“With praise and glory to Almighty God, I started feeling immediate improvement in my wellbeing once the combination of azithromycin, chloroquine and zinc were administered to me by Wednesday, 29th April, 2020. My senses of smell and taste which were lost since the time I arrived at the facility were restored by Friday, 1st May, 2020. All my vital signs including temperature, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen saturation improved and have consistently shown excellent readings since. The oxygen machine which was brought to my room became redundant.”

He also revealed that he took it in good faith when he was told that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is now glad that he has been pronounced negative.

“Whilst I can attest to my improvement in physical health and wellbeing, I regret to say that since my initial test to date, I have never seen any documentary evidence of any test result,” he stated.

“I take it in trust and good faith that the NCDC pronounced me COVID-19 positive and that they have now also pronounced me COVID-negative. I will appreciate it if the documentary records of the various tests on me and members of my family are made available for our medical records.

“Unless a spotlight is beamed on our testing facilities, capacity and documentation there is an immediate risk that patients will lose confidence in the statements of public healthcare providers, but more significantly, we will fail to move the needle forward in the battle against COVID-19 itself.”

Dokpesi also thanked the staff of DAAR Communications, friends and well-wisher “who prayed, fasted, held vigils and sent messages to me, my family and my known associates”.

“Your love, prayers and well wishes have humbled me and were a source of strength and inspiration to me at the very darkest moments of my life,” he added.