Holyfield Makes Demand Before Fight With Tyson Again

Evander Holyfield has demanded a knockout rule to be inserted to a contract before he agrees to fight Mike Tyson.

Both heavyweight boxers have clashed twice with Holyfield winning both bouts.

The second bout saw Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear which earned him a ban from boxing.

Both men who are now in their 50s are now planning a rematch despite years away from the sport of boxing.

Holyfield told The UK Sun: “We have to come up with something that is not a knockout grudge match.

“It’s not about who can beat who, but to show people we were some of the greatest fighters in our era and we’ve come together as men to do something for others.

“I don’t have anything against Mike personally, the thing is I think it would be good for the sport and even though boxing is a rough sport, we can show people we can come together”.