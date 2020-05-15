Harry Kane Sends Message To Liverpool On Winning EPL

Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane has said that Liverpool deserves to be crowned champions of the 2019/2020 season of the English Premier League.

The league is currently preparing to resume after weeks of stoppage due to coronavirus pandemic which has affected global activities.

According to Harry Kane, it would, however, be awkward for Liverpool to lift the trophy without their fans in the stadium due to games which will now be played behind closed doors.

“Since the lockdown, we started doing zoom sessions pretty much every day,” Kane told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“It is going to be a really difficult situation playing without fans. Liverpool deserves the title and to lift it. Without their fans, it will be a strange situation.

“We have not been through a time like this in my life, so it is hard to know what the right thing to do is.

“The fans are a massive part of football. They make the game what it is, so it will be different to play without them.

“I have done it before for England, and it is not the same. But if we want to finish the season, we are going to have to do that.”