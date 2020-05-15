EFCC Donates Allison Madueke’s Mansion To Lagos For Isolaiton Center

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has donated a mansion which was seized from Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum, Allison Madueke, to the Lagos State Government.

The six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter will now be used as an isolation center for COVID-19 patients in the state.

This was disclosed by the Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mohammed Rabo.

According to him, the gesture was the commission’s contribution against COVID-19.

“In addition to our mandate to fight economic and financial crimes, the Commission is committed and ready to render essential services that may be required of it in the fight against COVID-19.

“Therefore, Lagos State should not hesitate to call on the Commission anytime the need for such essential service arises,” he noted.

The gesture by the EFCC was commended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who stated that the building will be improved on.

“Part of the challenges we have been facing is getting isolation centres for COVID-19 patients. We will go round the facility to see what we can do to improve on it”, Sanwo-Olu said.