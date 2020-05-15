COVID-19: We Don’t Know Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors ― FG

The Federal Government has said that it is not aware of the whereabouts of the Chinese doctors who came into Nigeria to help the country fight against COVID-19.
Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie, disclosed this in Abuja during the daily press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
He also told journalists not to ask him anymore questions about the Chinese doctors.
Ehanire said: “I want to explain first of all that I think not all of them were doctors and I heard that some of them are technicians, but they are staff of CCECC, the Ministry of health is not their host, so we can’t always explain what happened to them or where they are.
“There seems to be a lot of interests in these doctors but they are the staff of a company and I think they are on the company visa. So I will be very happy if you don’t ask me about where they are because they are not really our guests in that sense.
“But we have been able to learn some things from them by interacting with them from their experience in their country, we shared ideas about what they did in their country in managing Covid -19.”
