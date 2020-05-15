COVID-19 Test Result Of Dubai, UK, US Returnees Won’t Be Released – NCDC

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has said that the COVID-19 test results of returnees from Dubai, UK and the US will not be disclosed.

This was disclosed by the NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu while speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 press briefing in Abuja.

Concise News learnt that 253 Nigerians were evacuated by the Federal Government from the UK while 265 were evacuated from Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Ihekweazu, the returnees are observing the mandatory 14 days isolation and that their test result will be shared only with them.

“We are doing the test, even when the tests are out we are not going to offer it to you. We will offer it to the returnees. If they are patients we will manage that.

“We are not going to make public the results whether you just came back from Dubai or you are living in Nigeria. Results are meant for patients who got tested,” he said.