Actress Destiny Etiko Announces Her Father’s Death

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has ahsared a message from the depth of her heart to her father as she announced his death on social media.
Describing her father as an intelligent man, Kaffy stated that the closeness they both shared is still making her find it hard to believe he’s gone.
Destiny Etiko wrote: “Am so broken
It’s as if my life is shattered
The world is wicked o
I still can’t believe that the man who gave me life is gone
Daddy u have always loved and supported me when I told u wat I wanted to take up as a carrier…u prayed for me and told me dat I will always succeed and stand out in all I do …now am making u proud and all the evil ones could do is to take you from us
My heart is broken into piece and am not sure it can be mended for u left With a part of my soul daddy…..my closeness with u still making me not believe dat u are gone dad
OBI AGBAWA M OOOO
My headmaster
My oyibo pepper
My intelligent man
The finest man in ETIKO’s FAMILY
It’s shall never be well with the wicked ones IJN Amen 🙏🏻 This year just hit me like a personal virus and it’s so difficult for me to let go daddy
You know I love u more than any other thing in this world ….I pray I get through this daddy but till den …..may u keep resting in the bosom of the lord IJN Amen @sopuruetiko
U are my father now
Pls always be strong for me
I love u my blood
THIS WORLD IS WICKED”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.