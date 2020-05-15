Actress Destiny Etiko Announces Her Father’s Death

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has ahsared a message from the depth of her heart to her father as she announced his death on social media.

Destiny Etiko wrote: “Am so broken

It’s as if my life is shattered

The world is wicked o

I still can’t believe that the man who gave me life is gone

Daddy u have always loved and supported me when I told u wat I wanted to take up as a carrier…u prayed for me and told me dat I will always succeed and stand out in all I do …now am making u proud and all the evil ones could do is to take you from us

My heart is broken into piece and am not sure it can be mended for u left With a part of my soul daddy…..my closeness with u still making me not believe dat u are gone dad

OBI AGBAWA M OOOO

My headmaster

My oyibo pepper

My intelligent man

The finest man in ETIKO’s FAMILY

It’s shall never be well with the wicked ones IJN Amen 🙏🏻 This year just hit me like a personal virus and it’s so difficult for me to let go daddy

You know I love u more than any other thing in this world ….I pray I get through this daddy but till den …..may u keep resting in the bosom of the lord IJN Amen @sopuruetiko

U are my father now

Pls always be strong for me

I love u my blood

THIS WORLD IS WICKED”