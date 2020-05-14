Van Persie Reveals What He Asked Ferguson Before Joining Man United

Robin Van Persie has revealed what he asked Sir Alex Ferguson before he signed the £22million deal that saw him join Manchester United from Arsenal in 2012.

According to Van Persie, he wanted to be sure that Ferguson who was rumoured to be getting set for retirement would stay longer at the club.

Van Persie also revealed that it came as a shock to him when Ferguson announced his retirement just 12 months after he signed to be managed by him.

‘That was a bit of a shock,’ Van Persie told Premier League Productions.

‘Just before I signed, I literally had the pen in my hand and I said ‘One more thing Sir Alex, how much longer are you planning to stay?’ and he said ‘At least three more years’.

‘To be fair the reason why he stopped was family reasons and family comes first. ‘He was one of the big reasons I signed so it was a blow but then that is football. players come and go, managers too. He played 26 years and built the club up but that’s life.’

Van Persie also revealed why he decided to join Manchester United despite offers from Manchester City and Juventus.

“Ferguson made the difference for me in my choice to choose Manchester United.

“Because of the way he manages, the stories I heard, because of the players that were there.

“I really wanted to win and when I look at that team of Giggs, Carrick, Scholes, Vidic, Ferdinand, they were all winners – they won it all.

“I was like, ‘I want to be part of that’. I was in that period of my life where I felt like a winner but I wasn’t so I had to win.

“I needed to go to a team that knew how to win.”