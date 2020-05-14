Presidency Raises Alarm Over Emergence Of Fake Ibrahim Gambari

The Presidency has warned the general public over the emergence of fake social media accounts claiming to be operated by Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Concise News reported that Ibrahim Gambari was announced as the new Chief of Staff to the President on Monday.

He took charge of the role after the demise of Abba Kyari who served in the position.

Since the announcement was made of the new Chief of Staff, many fake social media accounts have been opened with claims to belong to Ibrahim Gambari.

Warning the public against such, Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad tweeted:

“DISCLAIMER: All the twitter accounts bearing Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari are fake, the new CoS doesn’t have an account on twitter or on any social media platform. If he wishes to have one, it will be communicated properly”.