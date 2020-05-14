Post-COVID-19: What President Buhari Is Doing And Will Do – Presidency

The Presidency has stated that economic teams have been put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari to define Nigeria’s economy post-COVID-19.

This is contained in a State House press release issued on May 14, 2020, which shows that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Ministry of Finance will head the teams.

The statement reads: “An economic team, headed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning @FinMinNigeria has been set up to examine the impact of #COVID19 on the economy.

“Economic Sustainability Committee headed by Vice President @ProfOsinbajo to define a post-COVID-19 economy for Nigeria.

“The 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Budget 2020 assumptions and targets have already been revised.

“Extant financial controls are to be strengthened to detect, eliminate and sanction instances of waste, funds misappropriation and corruption.

“Expansion of the National Social Investment Programme.

“A Fiscal Sustainability Plan to complement the suite of monetary and banking interventions recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“A massive Special Public Works program is being put together, that will hire 774,000 young, unemployed Nigerians (1,000 per LGA) for short-term labour in rural infrastructure, extension services, environmental sanitation etc”.