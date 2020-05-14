Oyedepo Makes Revelation On COVID-19 Vaccines

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has spoken on regards the controversial bill before the House of Representatives on COVID-19 vaccines.

The bill which generated lots of controversies is termed by Oyedepo as an avenue for what will “bring a flood of evil upon humanity”.

He also spoke against the idea of stripping people off their rights if they fail to subject themselves to the vaccine.

Oyedepo made this known while speaking in his church’s live broadcast.

He said, “You must take a vaccine! Why will you force me to take a vaccine? For what?

“You don’t take vaccines, you don’t go outside the country! How? Where is it coming from?

“Evil scheming of evil men, gang up of agents of the devil, trying to bring a flood of evil upon humanity. And now from the vaccine: autism; from the vaccine: higher mortality rate of deaths.”

The cleric, however, maintained that anything that troubled God’s agenda will be troubled, adding that his outcry over the closure of churches was for the kingdom of God.

“It’s over!! Whatever troubles God’s agenda will be troubled. The most valuable asset to God is the human life.

“If you see me screaming and crying: it’s for the Kingdom, absolutely so. You mean you keep God’s people, block their access to spiritual food for 4 weeks, 5 weeks, 6 weeks, 7 weeks and you are going to the market, buying and eating with 10 fingers. You kept students from school.

“This is an imported virus, how has it become our own? Why must we now have it?

“There is something going on here! Something evil is being schemed by some individuals and those who are perpetrating it don’t even know,” he further stated.