Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Thursday, May 14th, 2020

Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, May 14th, 2020.

1. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed 184 new coronavirus cases.

The agency, while making the announcement via its Twitter handle, said Nigeria now has 4971 cases in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

2. Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his office is solely for the service of his principal.

According to him, his plan is just to do his job by providing President Buhari with the best advice to organize the office.

3. Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, has kicked against the bill to make COVID-19 vaccines compulsory in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Church communion live broadcast , Oyedepo said gang-up agents of the devil were trying to bring a flood of evil upon humanity.

4. The Borno State Government has suspended the lockdown imposed on non-essential movement, following significant progress recorded in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

Alhaji Umar Kadafur, the Deputy Governor of the State, who doubles as the Chairman of the state’s High-Powered Response Team for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, said the suspension of lockdown was to study the situation, noting that the government will not hesitate to revert to the status quo if the pandemic escalate.

5. The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, confirmed 88 new cases of coronavirus.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who confirmed this on his official Twitter page, said this brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos State to 2006.

6. Governor Nyesom Wike has relaxed the total lockdown in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas scheduled to take effect from tomorrow Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Governor Wike in a State broadcast said while on routine monitoring, observed how difficult it has been for residents to access money from their banks to make purchases during the Two-Day window that was given.

7. The Nigerian troops fighting in the northeast region, on Wednesday, killed 9 Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush along the Maiduguri, Damaturu road.

Acting Director Army Public Relation, Col. Sagir Musa, who disclosed this in a statement, said “so far, 9 Boko Haram terrorists lost their lives, two gun trucks mounted with anti aircraft guns have been captured and exploitation is ongoing by the troops. Two soldiers are slightly wounded.”

8. Eight people were on Wednesday killed in a fresh attack by suspected bandits in Gonan Rogo, Kufana District, Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Wednesday’s attack took place in three villages, Bakin- Kogi, Idanu and Makyali linking Gonan Rogo in Kufana District.

9. Mission Street Hwolshe, a community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State was thrown into mourning late Tuesday night following the shooting of a 20-year-old man, Rinji Peter Bala allegedly by security operatives.

Report said an agent of the Nigeria Army under the military taskforce code-named Operation Safe Haven allegedly opened fire on the deceased.

10. An Army Captain, D. Gana has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along Auga/Akunnu highway in Akoko North-East Local Government of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the kidnapped captain was on transit through the State from Abuja when the gunmen struck.