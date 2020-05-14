La Liga: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Others Warned Against Big Deals

La Liga president, Javier Tebas has warned that financial regulations will be enforced in the league as from next season.

Tebas warned clubs against spending beyond their financial means and that they should cut on salaries to enable them to cope with the implications of COVID-19.

“We have seen the cash flows for each club and right now they have squads which exceed the [financial] limits we will establish for next season,” Tebas told the Instituto Iberoamericano de Derecho Deportivo.

“That brings consequences. Clubs are going to have to look at their academies and come up with a strategy to reduce salaries. There’s no other solution. Transfers that exceed financial limits will not be allowed – impossible.”

Spendings in the La Liga is being determined by the level of income especially from transfers, a policy that has been in place since 2013.