Ibrahim Gambari Unveils Plans As New Chief of Staff

Ibrahim Gambari, the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed his plans for the office and the current administration.

Concise News reported that Ibrahim Gambari was announced as Chief of Staff on Wednesday after the demise of Abba Kyari who died from coronavirus after holding the position.

Appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ibrahim Gambari stated that his plan is to ensure that the machinery of the administration runs smoothly.

He said via a phone interview: “My plan is just to do my job, which is to provide the President with the best advice to organize the office and to make sure that the machinery runs smoothly.”