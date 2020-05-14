Governors Tell National Assembly To Step Down Infectious Disease Bill

The Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, has said that the Infectious Disease Bill before the National Assembly should be stepped down.

The bill which is being sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Hon Pascal Obi and Hon Tanko Sununu, has generated lots of controversies after it was discovered to contain mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for citizens.

The bill has now been asked to be suspended as revealed in a communique issued by NGF chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

According to the communique, the governors requested for an appropriate consultation process before the bill can resume reading.

The communique reads in part: “The Forum resolved that the Bill should be stepped down until an appropriate consultative process is held, including a public hearing to gather public opinion and concerns.

“In the light of this, the Forum established a Committee comprising the Governors of Katsina, Sokoto, and Plateau to lead a consultative meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly on the proposed Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020”.