Fulani Herdsmen Killed More In One Week Than COVID-19 – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has stated that Fulani herdsmen have killed more people in Nigeria in one week than COVID-19 has done in 2 months.

Fani-Kayode stated this in reaction to the killings in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack saw the death over about 17 people which includes defenceless men, women and children in Kajuru located in Southern Kaduna.

In reaction, Fani-Kayode said, “Fulani herdsmen kill more people in ONE WEEK in Nigeria than COVID 19 has done in 2 months.

“The FG has a duty and obligation to fight these barbaric, primitive mass murderers and terrorists who slaughter innocent, defenseless women and children as hard as they are fighting COVID19.”