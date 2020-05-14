E-Money: Nobody Investigates Poverty – Tony Oneweek

Singer Tony Oneweek has reacted to the investigation ordered into the lifestyle of E-Money by claiming that a fellow Igbo man is the mastermind.

Concise News learnt that the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed, ordered the investigation and also the withdrawal of the police escort attached to E-Money.

Tony Oneweek who reacted to the development wondered why there was no such investigation when E-Money was in poverty.

He shared on Facebook: “NOBODY INVESTIGATES YOUR POVERTY.

Nigeria sef. When E-Money and his elder brother Kaycee Limpopo were in the street, police didn’t investigate him oooo. Now he is rich, they want to investigate his wealth. Like my brother OC Emcee said: “Nobody investigates ur poverty”.

I am happy that E-Money has the “required” Goodwill that set him free (within a few hours) from this aborted embarrassment. Emeka is a good man. He is different, benevolent and very humble. Some Igbos do not love themselves shaa. Sad to hear that E-Money’s travail was ignited by a fellow Igbo man. Na waa”.