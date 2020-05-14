Doyin Okupe Names Drug That Made Him Recover From COVID-19

Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has revealed that drugs which was used to treat him before he could recover from COVID-19.

Concise News reported that Doyin Okupe and wife were discharged from the isolation center in Ogun State where they were kept after testing positive for COVID-19.

Days after they were discharged, Doyin Okupe took to Twitter with the drugs that were administered on him towards recovery.

His tweet read: “My medications for Covid-19. Hydroxychloroquine 400mg twice daily for 2days then 400mg daily for 3days.

“Azithromycin 500mg fly, Zinc sulphate 100mg dly. VitzC 1200mg daily.”

He added that “I supported with a mixture of ginger, garlic, tumeric and lemon.

“There is no global consensus among the scientists or medical experts on any one treatment regime. No credible scientific research document is presently available or acceptable 4 treatment of COVID-19.

“Key factor is the immune status of the patient. Boost your immunity with known supplements.”