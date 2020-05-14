Dele Alli Reacts To Armed Robbery Invassion Of His House

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Dele Alli has reacted to the invasion of his house by armed robbers who made away with pieces of jewellery and other items.
Two armed robbers invaded the house at Barnet and punched the England international in the face before carting away items.
After suffering a cut in the face, Dele Alli took t0 social media to assure his fans of his well-being.
He wrote: “Thank you for all the messages.
“Horrible experience, but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”
A police spokesman was quoted by Metro UK saying “Police were called at about 00:35hrs on Wednesday, May 13, to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet.
“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.
“One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.
“No arrests; inquiries into the circumstances continue.”
