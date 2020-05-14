Anthony Joshua Ranks Second In Richest Sportsperson List In The UK

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been ranked the second-richest sportsperson in the UK as revealed by the Sunday Times.

In first position is Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale with a fortune of 114 million Pounds.

Anthony Joshua follows with a net worth of 107 million pounds which got to that level after two bouts with Andy Ruiz last year.

See the list below.

1. Gareth Bale (football) 114 million

2. Anthony Joshua (boxing) 107 million

3. Paul Pogba (football) 50 million

4. Kevin de Bruyne (football) 34 million

4. David de Gea (football) 34 million

6. Raheem Sterling (football) 28 million

7. N’Golo Kante (football) 25 million

8. Harry Kane (football) 24 million

9. Daniel Sturridge (football) 22 million

10. Jordan Henderson (football) 21 million