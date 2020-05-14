AIT Boss, Raymond Dokpesi Recovers From COVID-19

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications, has announced that he has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dokpesi who was taken to the Gwagwalada isolation center in Abuja has now been discharged after recovering from the virus.

Expressing gratitude to God for his recovery, Dokpesi used the opportunity to thank the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, for checking up on him and his family.

He said, “The past weeks have provided us with a first-hand experience of the enormous challenge before us as a country. We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this pandemic. This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure.

“I am exceptionally indebted to God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.

“My gratitude goes to many Nigerians in the county and in the diaspora for their outpouring of concern and prayers.

“However, special mention must be made of the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha & Chairman PTF, who not only sympathized with me & my family but also personally made both video & voice calls on several occasions to ascertain our well-being.”