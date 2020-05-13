Shekau Begs Allah For Protection From Nigerian Army

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group has cried to Allah to protect him from the devices of the Nigerian Army.

In a viral video, Shekau can be heard saying that the Ramadan fasting period has been made difficult for his group by the onslaught of the Nigerian Army.

However, he believes his men will emerge victorious because they are practicing the true Islamic religion.

“If it is the devilish act and wickedness [of the Nigerian military], may Allah protect us from their evil. Oh Allah, keep us firm on your religion. We are poor things who know nothing, oh our Lord, Allah.

“We deserted Izala people to practice Your true religion; we abandoned Tijjaniyya people to practice your true religion; we deserted the Shiites to practice your true religion; we forsook our parents, uncles and aunties to practice Your true religion.

“It is because of your religion that we placed a knife on Your servants’ necks; but today, they are trying to change us from one thing to another. Oh Lord, have mercy upon us during Ramadan; Oh Lord, have mercy on under the blessings of Ramadan.

“Oh Allah, give us victory over our enemies. Oh brothers, for Allah’s sake, obey Allah and help me with prayers. This does not mean I am angry.”