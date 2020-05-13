Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Wednesday, May 13th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, May 13th, 2020.

1. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria on Tuesday, thus bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4787.

Lagos recorded the highest cases with 57, followed by Kano State 27.

2. The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed that the relaxation of the lockdown will be reviewed this week.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, who disclosed this during the daily briefing on Tuesday, said the task force would not hesitate to change strategy if the current directive is not working.

3. The Kaduna State Government, on Tuesday announced that 11 Almajiri coronavirus patients in the State have been discharged after showing full recovery from the virus.

The State’s Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in a tweet via his Twitter account, made the confirmation while announcing that 12 coronavirus patients have been discharged in the state.

4. The Lagos State Government has confirmed that a 32-year-old man died of COVID-19 complication on Tuesday.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday, said the young man recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health conditions, adding that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State had increased to 1,949.

5. Despite the arrays of security personnel manning the offices and premises of the National Assembly, suspected hoodlums have broken into the office suites of Rep. Benjamin Kalu, Spokesman of the House of Representatives.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs and Spokesman of the Green Chamber, Rep Kalu, while narrating how his office was burgled, said the doors to his office suites were all properly locked by his aides last Tuesday, the 5th of May, 2020, when the Parliament last sat.

6. The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the probe of the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, over his flamboyant lifestyle and flagrant abuse of police escorts.

Okonkwo, who is the brother to musician, Kingsley Okonkwo, aka K-Cee, was accused of using policemen like domestic servants.

7. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s downstream subsidiary, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) has announced that it sold petroleum products worth ₦211.62bn in February. It also announced that sales of the products for the period February 2019 to February 2020 stood at about ₦2.6 trillion with petrol contributing about 98.06 per cent of the total sales value of about ₦2.5 trillion.

The N211.62bn figure which was contained in the February 2020 NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) is significantly higher compared to the previous month’s ₦151.79 billion.

8. The Presidency on Tuesday reacted to reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new Chief of Staff, CoS, following the demise of Abba Kyari.

However, when our reporter reached out to Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson said he was not aware of such development.

9. President Muhamadu Buhari has requested that late Chief Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru be replaced with Afamefuna Osi as a member of the Federal Character Commission, FCC.

A letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at Tuesday plenary said Buhari also requested the replacement of four other nominees.

10. The Senate, Tuesday , urged the Federal Government to implement the recommendations meant to address the spate of killings arising from the activities of banditry across the country.