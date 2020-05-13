Keyamo Warns Nigerians Against Panic Due To Coronavirus

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has advised Nigerians against panic and paranoia over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Keyamo stated that the panic and paranoia which the pandemic has generated is more deadly than the virus.

He also advised Nigerians to keep themselves safe by following the guidelines issued by WHO and the NCDC.

His tweet read: “The panic and paranoia over the virus have become more deadly and infectious than the virus itself!

“What we need is deliberate calmness and extreme caution as we meticulously follow all the guidelines of WHO and NCDC daily.

“Panic always compounds every emergency situation.”

This comes just days after Keyamo warned that going into another lockdown period after the 5 weeks period will be counterproductive.

“My personal view is that another total lockdown would be counterproductive. Before defeating the virus, we must learn to live with it all around us & practice the skills of avoiding it like a landmine. Practice makes perfect. We cannot perfect those skills by locking ourselves up”, he tweeted.

Nigerian currently has 4787 cases of COVID-19 after 146 cases were confirmed yesterday.