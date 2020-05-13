Kaduna State: 11 Almajiri Discharged After Recovering From COVID-19

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has announced that 11 Almajiri children who had COVID-19 have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

El-rufai who disclosed this on Twitter stated that the almajiri children were among the 12 persons who were discharged by the state.

He also used the opportunity to advice citizens of the state to continue to adhere to the guidelines given by authorities so as to keep themselves safe from COVID-19.

The tweet read “12 Covid-19 patients were discharged today, including 11 Almajiris.

“Kaduna State has now discharged a total of 27 persons.

“Residents are advised to keep observing the social distancing rules.”

The discharge of the almajiri children comes days after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State accused his northern counterparts of playing politics with the issue of almajiri in the region.